Skeld school evacuated after smoke detected

Skeld Primary School was evacuated just after 9am this morning when smoke was detected in the building’s hall and pupils were taken to the nearby public hall.

Three fire engines from Walls, Lerwick and Scalloway attended the school to investigate the source of “light smoke”, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which was alerted about 9.40am.

The fire brigade left the school later in the morning and council electricians were working to sort the problem, whihc was believed to be an electrical fault.