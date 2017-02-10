Shetland Times is Newspaper of the Year, campaigners expect ferry fares reduction and pressure mounts on Charitable Trust, all in this week’s Shetland Times
, by Shetland Times, in Features, Headlines, News
• Businesses to decide on future of Living Lerwick.
• Council backs major scheme to give Fair Isle 24hr power.
• Tributes paid to man who helmed Amenity Trust for more than 20 years.
• Shetland Times scoops two top media awards.
• Claim of unfair treatment from HIE by local business boss.
• Caithness bested in tight contest with Shetland.