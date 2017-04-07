12th April 2017

Windfarms, a campsite and an outrage over OSCR

• Plans have emerged for a major new windfarm by Peel Energy, which could see 21 new turbines emerge.

• The council has given a lukewarm response to moves to establish a mew campsite at North Lochside.

• The charity’s regulator, OSCR, has thrown out arguments in favour of greater democratic control at Shetland Charitable Trust.

• Garage owners are furious that the council has trebled the ground rent they are charging.

• A departing health chief says work is under way to attract more junior doctors.

• A new era of community-led green energy is now under way following the unveiling of the new Garth Wind project in North Yell.

• Read what folk in Shetland North and Lerwick North want from the next SIC.

• Catch our four-page wedding feature.

• See Jon Sandison’s reflections on the Battle of Arras.

• And in sport, Dhanni Moar is named Scotland’s strongest man under 105kg.

