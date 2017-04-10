12th April 2017

Disappointed by interview (Gerry Morgan)

I looked forward to the Shetland Times online podcast interview with Lord Lamont and listened with interest.

He was clearly expecting to be asked about his days in Shetland, and was disappointed to find he was being interviewed by someone who, though born in Shetland, had no detailed historical knowledge of streets, schools or hospitals in Lerwick.

It must have been a let-down for Lord Lamont who was clearly looking forward to a “Shetland session” with someone who actually knew Shetland well, and similarly the potentially interesting interview was a disappointment and lost opportunity for me.

The interviewer didn’t even react to the revelation that Lord Lamont still had a relative living in Clickimin. Couldn’t someone with more than a passing knowledge of Lerwick have been produced to conduct the interview?

Gerry Morgan
Fleet,
Hampshire.

