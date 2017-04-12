Geira problem hits Bluemull Sound ferry service

The inter-island ferry Geira, which is used on the Bluemull Sound service between Yell, Unst and Fetlar, was out of service for a spell with a technical fault in the bow thruster engine.

Engineers went aboard the ferry at the Cullivoe pier and worked to return her to service as soon as possible. She was back operating by late last night.

During the problem the Bigga operated on Bluemull Sound as a single-vessel service, between Gutcher (Yell), Belmont (Unst) and Hamarsness (Fetlar).

Shetland Islands Council apologised for any inconvenience caused.