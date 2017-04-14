Different Scotlands? (Martin Redfern)
So Nicola Sturgeon believes the 2014 referendum wasn’t divisive and indyref2 will be a positive experience.
In the last independence referendum the SNP failed to divide the UK but ripped Scotland apart. Friend against friend, co-worker against co-worker, family member against family member and neighbour against neighbour.
Did Ms Sturgeon and I reside in different Scotlands in 2014?
Martin Redfern
12 Merchiston Gardens,
Edinburgh.