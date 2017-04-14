Travel secrecy, SIC elections, spellbinding Sproule and much more
, by Shetland Times, in Headlines, News
• Sustainable Shetland objects to latest windfarm plan…….before it is published.
• Record entries for young fiddler of the year competition.
• Patient travel discussions to go ahead in secret.
• Six times over the limit driver losses his car.
• Charitable trust and charities regulator Oscr are both heavily criticised.
• Candidates and public in West and Central give their views on next council.
• MSP attacks NHS patient travel decision.
• Nurse Nicolson recalls her days in Foula.
• Martial artists plan Clickimin tournament.
• Rowley stroll to first-division title with 100 per cent record.