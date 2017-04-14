Travel secrecy, SIC elections, spellbinding Sproule and much more

• Sustainable Shetland objects to latest windfarm plan…….before it is published.

• Record entries for young fiddler of the year competition.

• Patient travel discussions to go ahead in secret.

• Six times over the limit driver losses his car.

• Charitable trust and charities regulator Oscr are both heavily criticised.

• Candidates and public in West and Central give their views on next council.

• MSP attacks NHS patient travel decision.

• Nurse Nicolson recalls her days in Foula.

• Martial artists plan Clickimin tournament.

• Rowley stroll to first-division title with 100 per cent record.