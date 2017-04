, by Shetland Times , in News

Monday’s public holiday for Easter will mean a reduced service on Shetland’s inter-island ferry service.

The three routes which normally operate two vessels – Yell Sound, Bluemull Sound and Whalsay – will only have a single ferry running.

The SIC ferry department added that there would be no Skerries service on Monday.

Timetable details are available at: www.shetland.gov.uk/ferries/timetable.asp