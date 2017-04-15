15th April 2017

Still time to register for annual Voar Redd Up

A previous Voar Redd Up at the Hoswick beach. From left: Ethan Grogan, Owen Doogan, Liam Jamieson, Caithland Deuveux, Jude Donaldson, Max Orr, Sam Osborn, Arthur Orlowski and Jack Deuveux.

There is still time for people to register for this year’s Voar Redd Up, due to be held next weekend (22nd and 23rd April).

Nearly 3,500 volunteers have already pledged their support for the event but it is still not too late to take part.

Groups or individuals not already registered can do so by calling Shetland Amenity Trust on (01595) 694688 or e-mailing info@shetlandamenity.org as soon as possible.

Shetland Amenity Trust environmental improvement officer Sita Goudie.

Trust environmental improvement officer Sita Goudie said: “We have already welcomed a number of new groups and volunteers and would be happy to hear from anyone else who would like to get involved.

“We would also like to remind existing groups which have not returned their registration form yet to get them in.”

Last year the trust had several instances of individuals or groups who had not registered for Da Voar Redd Up cleaning areas which were allocated to other groups.

They would like to remind everyone that it is very important to register their redd up to ensure there are not overlaps and the contribution volunteers make to Shetland’s environment can be fully assessed.

The trust would like to remind groups which participated last year that, even if they do not require a pack, it is very important to register annually so the trust can record where redd ups are taking place and collection points for bruck.

For those groups already registered, packs containing gloves, bags, safety vests, etc are awaiting collection from the trust’s offices at Garthspool.

Groups are also reminded to inform the trust after their redd up is finished so the collection of bruck can be undertaken as soon as possible.

The trust again thanked the organisations who are supporting the 2017 event, including Augean North Sea Services, Shetland Charitable Trust, BP Sullom Voe, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Shetland Islands Council.

