18th April 2017

Alternative plans are being explored over patient travel

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

NHS Shetland is exploring other options to sending passengers on the ferry to Aberdeen for hospital appointments, chairman Ian Kinniburgh said today.

NHS board chairman Ian Kinniburgh.

Members of the board discussed an item on patient travel in private this morning, despite members Malcolm Bell and Andy Glen calling for the talks to be held in public.

Following the meeting, Mr Kinniburgh said the decision the board took last month to make the ferry the default option “at the moment it is the thing the board have committed to do.”

But he added: “We have also said we want to fully understand what the alternatives are. One of the alternatives now on the table is an offer from Loganair, and we need to compare that against a more robust set of figures.”

Mr Kinniburgh stressed that the health board was “genuinely in a commercially sensitive discussion with Loganair” and the discussion was about getting the best deal for people in Shetland.

NHS Shetland had initially hoped it could save £1 million a year off its £2.8 million travel budget.

Mr Kinniburgh did not want to comment in detail on the figures involved in the plan.

“Is there now a possibility there might be an alternative solution? Yes but it depends entirely on how we proceed with negotiations with Loganair,” he said.

“It’s true to say the amount of savings we are likely to achieve by doing this [patient travel proposal] will be less than we originally thought because we’re taking more factors into account following public responses, public outcry to the proposal and it’s fair to say that Loganair have put something on the table that previously wasn’t there.

“As a board we have an obligation to consider that, and we will consider that in public, but we need to fine tune that; we need to understand the extent of Loganair’s offer and we need to understand as well as we can do what the likely final savings figure would be by moving people to the boat.”

A firm decision on patient travel would be made in a public meeting, Mr Kinniburgh said.

However, given the council elections and the announcement of a general election today and a purdah period the next meeting on patient travel would not be until June at the earliest, he added.

Loganair would also have to state they were willing to share the information about the offer too, Mr Kinniburgh said.

“That is part of the discussions we’re having with them at the moment. The fact they hadn’t given us that permission today, it just wasn’t appropriate for us to have that discussion in public.”

He felt it was right to have the meeting in private and said there was cross referencing in the meeting to the offer from Loganair.

Mr Kinniburgh said when the board considered using the ferry at first “it was the only option for us when it came to making savings”.

He said: “We are now of a view that there could be an alternative that we could potentially live with but it will put additional pressure on us to finding other ways of saving money.”

A refinement of clinical criteria, social criteria and not wanting to destabilise the ferry or airline service had all meant a revision of the saving figure.

However, despite that he thought the savings of moving people to the boat would still be “considerable” and a very large six-figure sum.

Mr Kinniburgh said he still felt the board had made the right decision when it voted in favour of the boat based on the information members had.

He added: “Whatever decision we take will be taken in public. It is only right and proper that we do that, and it’s only right and proper that we make the basis of our decision fully known to the public.”

Tags:
Aberdeen
Ian Kinniburgh
NHS Shetland
Patient travel

AboutAdam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Aberdeen, Ian Kinniburgh, NHS Shetland and Patient travel

Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
18/04/2017
NHS Shetland board member resigns to move south for new job
NHS Shetland board member resigns to move south for new job
18/04/2017
MSP critical of health board during isles visit
MSP critical of health board during isles visit
15/04/2017
Exiting health boss says moves under way to beef up junior doctor numbers in isles
Exiting health boss says moves under way to beef up junior doctor numbers in isles
09/04/2017
MSP requests action following air ambulance mistake
MSP requests action following air ambulance mistake
23/03/2017
Community training praised as figures reveal no suicides in 18 months
Community training praised as figures reveal no suicides in 18 months
22/03/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top