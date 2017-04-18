NHS Shetland board member resigns to move south for new job

NHS Shetland non-executive director Andy Glen has resigned from the health board, with effect from 26th May.

Mr Glen, whose main job is working for NAFC and Shetland College, has obtained new post as vice-principal at Dumfries & Galloway College.

Since he will therefore be leaving Shetland it would make it impossible for him to carry out his important role as part of NHS Shetland board.

Board chairman Ian Kinniburgh said: “We are obviously disappointed to see Andy leave after his short time on the board. However, we understand why he is making this move and we would wish him and his family well in Dumfries.

“Since we are already advertising for new non-executive directors for the board I expect that this will minimise the disruption to the board.”

Mr Glen said: “Having previously been employed by NHS Shetland and also been a non-executive director it has been a difficult decision to leave. However, I am confident that NHS Shetland will continue to provide excellent care to the local community and I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the staff well for the future.”