18th April 2017

NHS Shetland board member resigns to move south for new job

0 comments, , by , in News, Public Affairs

NHS Shetland non-executive director Andy Glen has resigned from the health board, with effect from 26th May.

Andy Glen is retiring from the NHS Shetland board.

Mr Glen, whose main job is working for NAFC and Shetland College, has obtained new post as vice-principal at Dumfries & Galloway College.

Since he will therefore be leaving Shetland it would make it impossible for him to carry out his important role as part of NHS Shetland board.

Board chairman Ian Kinniburgh said: “We are obviously disappointed to see Andy leave after his short time on the board. However, we understand why he is making this move and we would wish him and his family well in Dumfries.

“Since we are already advertising for new non-executive directors for the board I expect that this will minimise the disruption to the board.”

Mr Glen said: “Having previously been employed by NHS Shetland and also been a non-executive director it has been a difficult decision to leave. However, I am confident that NHS Shetland will continue to provide excellent care to the local community and I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the staff well for the future.”

Tags:
Andy Glen
Health board
NHS Shetland

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Andy Glen, Health board and NHS Shetland

Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
18/04/2017
Exiting health boss says moves under way to beef up junior doctor numbers in isles
Exiting health boss says moves under way to beef up junior doctor numbers in isles
09/04/2017
Community training praised as figures reveal no suicides in 18 months
Community training praised as figures reveal no suicides in 18 months
22/03/2017
Briefcase and bucket? (John C Best)
Briefcase and bucket? (John C Best)
20/03/2017
Look at other solutions (Gerald Freshwater)
Look at other solutions (Gerald Freshwater)
19/03/2017
Appalling decision (Joyce Davies)
Appalling decision (Joyce Davies)
15/03/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top