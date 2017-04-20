Fast-rising rockers Hunter and the Bear are heading to the isles in May as part of a national tour.

The group tipped as this year’s “ones to watch” is credited with pioneering a resurgence in rock and roll and they will perform at Lerwick British Legion on Friday 26th May on the back of the release of the self-titled debut album.

Hunter & the Bear’s combination of melodic sensibility with riff-laden tunes has been quoted as representing “the very best of guitar driven music today”.

From quality airtime on the BBC and national commercial radio, to an enviable slot supporting Eric Clapton on his recent arena tour, the band’s deft employment of rock riff’s and melodic song craft has seen them championed by some of the biggest names in rock, including Clapton himself.

The four-piece are said to generate a momentous buzz wherever they tour,

performing at increasingly large venues and festivals throughout the UK, Europe and beyond.

Band member Will Irvine talks to Thor Holt about the band, its name and the upcoming tour.