20th April 2017

WATCH: New mast for historic Fifie Swan

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News

Many hands were at the Albert Dock this afternoon to put in place a new mizzen mast on the historic fishing boat Swan, which broke her old mizzen at sea.

The mast, expertly crafted by museum boatbuilders Jack Duncan and Robbie Tait, was stepped with the aid of a truck mounted hydraulic crane.

After a few moments of adjustment, it was slotted neatly into its mounting.

Swan’s summer season kicks off next month with day sails to Foula and Papa Stour and a Shetland cruise.

