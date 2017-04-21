21st April 2017

Shetland Charitable Trust appoints four new trustees

Shetland Charitable Trust has appointed four new trustees.

The appointments were made “following a lengthy and detailed recruitment process” in March and April. They include Margaret Roberts, Geoffrey Hay and Malcolm Younger.

Drew Ratter, who was a councillor trustee, who has decided not to stand for council again, has re-emerged as a fourth appointee.

The unanimous decision was taken yesterday (20th April) after the trust adopted new governance arrangements. In addition, there is space on the board for up to four councillor-trustees.

Charitable trust chairman Bobby Hunter said: “Trustees are custodians of the trust’s charitable funds and act as ambassadors for the charity. We believe that Margaret, Geoffrey and Malcolm will bring fresh energy and experience to the Board and I am delighted to welcome them.

“Drew has enormous experience of the Trust and its business and I am pleased that he is coming back onto the board.”

Margaret Roberts is a life-long resident of Shetland and lives in Gluss. She has previously held various roles with BP Exploration at Sullom Voe and is also a trustee of Sullom Voe Terminal 10th Anniversary Trust. She holds an MA (Hons) in English from the University of Aberdeen and is currently chairwoman of Northmavine Community Development Company.

Geoffrey Hay grew up Burra Isle. He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University with a BSc (Hons) in Environmental Biology in 2000 before qualifying as a chiropractor in 2006. He now owns his own clinic in Lerwick. He also assists the Shetland Football Team to stay injury-free and will be accompanying them to the Island Games in Gotland this summer.

Malcolm Younger lives in Lerwick and is managing director of a local business and editor of ii Shetland magazine. He has served as a retained firefighter in the community for over 37 years. He also founded the Callum Younger Reach Fund which raises money to help young folk in the isles reach their goals in life.

Drew Ratter, a retiring Shetland North councillor, has served in the past as chairman of Shetland Charitable Trust. He is an ex-convener of the Crofters Commission and previously compiled the Landwise supplement for The Shetland Times.

