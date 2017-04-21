Tories under fire, patient travel plans and a local firm making a big splash in this week’s Shetland Times

• One of the candidates in next month’s council elections has pleaded for constituents not to vote for him, calling his appearance on the ballot papers a “cock-up”.

• NHS Shetland is exploring alternative options to sending patients on the ferry for hospital appointments, chairman Ian Kinniburgh has said.

• Alistair Carmichael plans to compete once more for Liberal Democrat votes following this week’s shock announcement of a snap general election.

• Shetland Composites have been making waves with a special machine for surfing fans.

• We hear from voters in Lerwick South and the North Isles wards.

• American songstress Laura Cortese speaks her return to the isles and a fondness of Shetland.