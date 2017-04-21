21st April 2017

Tories under fire, patient travel plans and a local firm making a big splash in this week’s Shetland Times

Tories under fire, patient travel plans and a local firm making a big splash in this week’s Shetland Times
, by , in Features, Headlines, News

Tories under fire, patient travel plans and a local firm making a big splash in this week’s Shetland Times

• One of the candidates in next month’s council elections has pleaded for constituents not to vote for him, calling his appearance on the ballot papers a “cock-up”.

• NHS Shetland is exploring alternative options to sending patients on the ferry for hospital appointments, chairman Ian Kinniburgh has said.

• Alistair Carmichael plans to compete once more for Liberal Democrat votes following this week’s shock announcement of a snap general election.

• Shetland Composites have been making waves with a special machine for surfing fans.

• We hear from voters in Lerwick South and the North Isles wards.

• American songstress Laura Cortese speaks her return to the isles and a fondness of Shetland.

AboutAdam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top