Breaking News: New trustee opts not to take his place on board
1 comment, by Peter Johnson, in News, Public Affairs
Newly-selected trustee Malcolm Younger has informed Shetland Charitable Trust Chairman Bobby Hunter that he will not be taking up his place on the board.
Mr Hunter said he had accepted Mr Younger’s decision.
Well done Malcolm. When we get a bit of sanity and democracy in the Trust put yourself forward for a balloted post.
There are on or two in there I would not want to be too close to either!