Hilditch remanded in custody after repeated 999 calls

A man who admitted making 28 nuisance calls the police while on bail has been remanded in custody.

Nathan Hilditch, 22, of Ulsta, Yell admitted three offences while waiting to be sentenced for another offence.

On Sunday he called police on 999 a total of 28 times when he had no need of police assistance.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions that he should not be in public with alcohol in his system.

He breached the peace and acted in a disorderly manner at an address in Ulsta, repeatedly knocking on the door of a home occupied by people he did not know, in the early hours of the morning.

Defence agent Tommy Allan wondered whether a psychological assessment would provide some answers to his client “as to why he continues to do this”.

Sheriff Philip Mann said he needed a lot of persuading to defer matters for a psychological report “but we will have to wait and see”.

“I just don’t know what the answer is to this but I am going to defer consideration of this matter until the date that will coincide with the sentence for the last matter,” Sheriff Mann said.

He called for a social work report and remanded Hilditch in custody until 10th May.

“The most likely outcome is you are going to be in custody for a considerable amount of time,” he said, adding there had been discussions previously about Hildtich’s drinking and Hilditch did not have a physical dependence or drink or was an alcoholic.

“It seems you took the decision to drink and you know what happens when you do that,” Sheriff Mann said.