Man admits supplying heroin after police search

A first offender has admitted supplying heroin after he was searched by police and found to have five bags of the class A drug worth about £3,200.

Kevin Goodlad, 43, of North Lochside, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to the offence at Holmsgarth Road and Bruce Crescent in the town and elsewhere on 21st of June last year. He appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Goodlad had no previous convictions and had been searched by police who “had intelligence about his involvement”.

He said Goodlad appeared to be someone who transported the drug around town for others and the value of the drugs came to about £3,200.

Sheriff Philip Mann, said: “This is a very serious offence. I have no doubt you are aware of that.”

He said a custodial sentence was not inevitable but told Goodlad “the most likely outcome that comes to mind is a custodial sentence, having regard to the value of the drugs if nothing else.”

He called for background reports for more information and granted Goodlad bail.

The case was adjourned until 24th of May.