26th April 2017

New record for Albena at Scottish Masters Championships

0 comments, , by , in Sport

Lerwick ASC swimmer and coach Albena Collins won two gold medals and broke the Scottish 50m breaststroke record for her age group at the Scottish Masters Championships in Inverness last weekend.

And she is confident there is more to come – with some major tournaments in the pipeline.

“Technically, it wasn’t a great swim,” said Albena afterwards. “I’ll certainly have a go at lowering it again soon. But I’m really pleased to get another line for Shetland in the record books.”

Now with three British or Scottish swimming records to her name, Albena is training for the British and then World championships this summer. Coaching at Clickimin is also high on her list of priorities: “Shetland has tremendous potential in the pool. Hopefully we can inspire each other.”

Tags:
Albena Collins
Scottish Masters Championships
Swimming

