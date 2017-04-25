26th April 2017

Unexploded grenade discovered on Lerwick beach in redd up

The weekend’s Voar Redd Up uncovered more than the usual rubbish when an unexploded hand grenade was discovered.

The grenade discovered at Seafield in Lerwick.

Volunteers cleaning up the coastline at Seafield uncovered the rusty grenade on Saturday.

The discovery was made by swimming enthusiast Kayla Shearer, who was clearing up the coastline along with fellow members of the Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club.

Kayla and her friends Rebecca Anderson, Ruby Malcolmson and Kirsty Tomlinson did the wise thing and made sure the unexploded armament remained undisturbed.

Rebecca’s mum, Kathleen, contacted the coastguard after the discovery was made. She said the event proved to be the highlight of the weekend for the girls.

“They thought it was very exciting. They were speaking about it all weekend,” she said. “Yesterday me and my daughter went to look for it. We couldn’t find it, and she had to go to the youth club. But I went back to the beach myself and found it.”

A coastguard team was then sent to monitor the area and set up a cordon until bomb disposal experts arrive tomorrow.

The swimming club later posted a Facebook message which read: “An unusual find for Kayla, Kirsty, Ruby and Rebecca at our Voar Redd Up! Well done lasses for spotting it but not disturbing it!! Let’s hope no other LASC outings end up with the police, coastguard and bomb disposal squad involved?? — feeling shocked.”

The discovery has also come as a shock for nearby residents Ingrid and David Nicol, who have lived in the area for the last 16 months.

Mr Nicol said: “Some bairns were doing a clean-up at the Voar Redd Up at the weekend and found a grenade. They found it on Saturday but the first we were aware of anybody coming to investigate it was last night at the back of tea time.

“The coastguard came to the door and said ‘we have found a grenade on the rocks in front of the house’.”

Mr Nicol and his wife Ingrid were not evacuated, however.

He believed the high sea wall between their house and the beach would afford them some protection in the event of the unthinkable.

“I’d be happier once it’s not there, but we’re not terribly panicked too much.”

He said the road by his house had been closed, but had opened by the time he went to his work at NB Communication this morning.

In a Facebook post, Mrs Nicol stated: “Came home tonight to the road being closed off. An unexploded hand grenade has been found on the rocks right in front of our house.

“The bomb disposal squad won’t be here until they come up with tomorrow night’s freight boat.”

Ingrid Nicol’s Facebook post.

