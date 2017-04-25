Unpaid work for spitting

A man from Lerwick who spat in the face of another man because he thought he had been spreading rumours about him has been handed 50 hours of unpaid work to complete.

Kyle Swannie, 20, of Pitt Lane, admitted committing the offence at Ladies Drive, Lerwick on 30th of May last year.

He appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Swannie believed rumours were being spread about him and was not happy about what he thought had been said.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client accepted it was a vile act and accepted responsibility for it.

He said Swannie thought the complainer had been spreading rumours about him taking drugs and “the red mist” had descended in the incident.

Mr Kelly said Swannie had been keeping his nose clean since then and had not been in trouble with the law since.

Sheriff Philip Mann, said: “This is a particularly nasty way to assault anyone. It is not pleasant to be spat upon and you should be ashamed of yourself for that. However, you have managed to keep yourself out of trouble since this matter occurred.”

He opted to give Swannie the community payback order.