Read the 2012 election pledges (Ian Tinkler)
I note Gary Robinson’s claim, “I did save Westside schools – and here’s how”. I would just like to ask him to elaborate on what part the statutory five-year moratorium the Scottish government introduced on school closures had to do with keeping Aith School open? I was rather under the impression that is what spiked the SIC plans on rural school closures.
Further to that, I must enquire what happened to his 2012 manifesto pledge, on social house building: “New-build in Lerwick must be matched in rural areas such as Walls and Aith where demand is strong.”
We have a new build in Lerwick, planned for 300 dwellings, Westside Shetland, none at all.
These are a few of the questions I am asked on West Side doorsteps. Also [Mr Robinson’s] pledges to resist Viking Energy, and your fighting for a more transparent council. I could go on, but I feel people should read your 2012 pledges. They are a more eloquent testament to the truth than I could give.
Ian Tinkler
Flawton,
Clousta
SIC “flouting law” on school closures
14:38 Friday, 20 February 2015 | Written by Pete Bevington
The council’s behavior has infuriated Scottish Rural Schools Network chairman Sandy Longmuir, who has now written to Scottish education secretary Angela Constance asking her to clarify the legal position.
“I am absolutely appalled by the shameful conduct of Shetland Islands Council with regards to the amendments to the School (Consultation) Act,” Longmuir said.
But Gary Robinson claims, he saved the Schools! is this The alternative facts (a la Trump) or integrity lessons from Ali Carmichael. Either way to claim as Gary does “I saved Westside Schools” is just dishonest, that is my considered opinion.