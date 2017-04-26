Read the 2012 election pledges (Ian Tinkler)

I note Gary Robinson’s claim, “I did save Westside schools – and here’s how”. I would just like to ask him to elaborate on what part the statutory five-year moratorium the Scottish government introduced on school closures had to do with keeping Aith School open? I was rather under the impression that is what spiked the SIC plans on rural school closures.

Further to that, I must enquire what happened to his 2012 manifesto pledge, on social house building: “New-build in Lerwick must be matched in rural areas such as Walls and Aith where demand is strong.”

We have a new build in Lerwick, planned for 300 dwellings, Westside Shetland, none at all.

These are a few of the questions I am asked on West Side doorsteps. Also [Mr Robinson’s] pledges to resist Viking Energy, and your fighting for a more transparent council. I could go on, but I feel people should read your 2012 pledges. They are a more eloquent testament to the truth than I could give.

Ian Tinkler

Flawton,

Clousta