Barton to stand again

Robina Barton is re-entering the political arena having been selected as Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the Orkney and Shetland seat in the forthcoming general election on 8th June.

Ms Barton last stood for Labour in last year’s Holyrood election.

There she came in third with 651 votes, behind the SNP’s candidate, the late Danus Skene, and Tavish Scott of the Lib Dems.

She did fare better than Cameron Smith, however, who attracted 405 votes for the Tories.

The news comes after this week’s report that Jamie Halcro Johnston will stand for the Conservatives in the forthcoming snap poll, which was caught everyone by surprise recently when it was called by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Alistair Carmichael will stand for another term under the Liberal Democrats.