27th April 2017

PODCAST: Aly Bain on his passion for food, travel and music iTunes RSS

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, Podcast

He’s known for his fiddling prowess – but there are more strings to Aly Bain’s bow.

Thor Holt speaks to Aly about the good things in life: food, travel and music.

From sharing a dressing room with former miners’ leader Arthur Scargill to where to get the best steak in the USA, Aly shares some of his memories.

Find yourself a spare half hour, sit back and enjoy this conversation with one of Shetland’s best musicians.

Tags:
Aly Bain
Fiddle Music
Shetland
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top