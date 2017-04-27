As Shetland Folk Festival gets under way podcast host Thor Holt catches up with Louise Johnson from the festival committee.Aimed at anyone arriving in the isles for a festival debut it’s a useful guide to what to expect. From the opening concert to the Final Fling Louise explains

As a special treat this festival weekend we have another podcast coming your way – a fascinating conversation with Aly Bain speaking about curry, travel and the odd musical anecdote.