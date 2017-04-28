Trust debacle, air traffic control, and the hockey team’s best-kept secret

• Calls made for urgent talks after newly appointed trustee Malcolm Younger stood down

• Concern is raised over ‘human safety’ following news of a review into air traffic control

• Bleary-eyed musicians rolled off the ferry in time for this year’s folk festival

• Scathing criticism after BT’s no show at digital forum

• Bomb squad called in after redd up lasses find rusty old grenade

• Isles cop shares her experiences of fact finding trip to Malawi

• Residents give their views on whether Mossy Hill windfarm should go ahead

• Demand for food bank is double the UK average

• Political row runs forcus on ‘damaging’ fisheries policy

• Council election candidates answer the big questions that really matter

• In sport, see our exclusive story on how Shetland’s hockey players hope to end their long run of defeats against Orkney.

• Read our six page gardening feature, only in this week’s Shetland Times