Trust debacle, air traffic control, and the hockey team’s best-kept secret
• Calls made for urgent talks after newly appointed trustee Malcolm Younger stood down
• Concern is raised over ‘human safety’ following news of a review into air traffic control
• Bleary-eyed musicians rolled off the ferry in time for this year’s folk festival
• Scathing criticism after BT’s no show at digital forum
• Bomb squad called in after redd up lasses find rusty old grenade
• Isles cop shares her experiences of fact finding trip to Malawi
• Residents give their views on whether Mossy Hill windfarm should go ahead
• Demand for food bank is double the UK average
• Political row runs forcus on ‘damaging’ fisheries policy
• Council election candidates answer the big questions that really matter
• In sport, see our exclusive story on how Shetland’s hockey players hope to end their long run of defeats against Orkney.
Plus…
• Read our six page gardening feature, only in this week’s Shetland Times