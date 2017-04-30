Miriam Brett to stand for SNP in general election

Miriam Brett is to stand in a bid to represent Orkney and Shetland in the upcoming general election for the SNP.

Miriam, 25, was born and bred in the isles, living between Bressay and Walls.

She previously worked in progressive policy research, before taking up the post as the senior economic advisor to the SNP Westminster Group.

Commenting on the selection, Miriam said:

“It was a privilege to grow up in such a unique and beautiful community, and I cannot think of a greater honour than representing my home constituency in parliament.

“People across these isles have needlessly been subjected to harmful, counterproductive cuts under both the Liberal Democrat-Conservative coalition and the current UK government. We need only to look at the food bank usage across these isles to see the damage that this has caused.

“The SNP is the only opposition to have consistently voted against austerity, and I will use my voice at Westminster to unapologetically reject these cuts.

“The harsh realities of a hard Tory Brexit pose a very real threat to our communities, from the need to protect EU citizens living in our isles, to the need to ensure that local businesses do not face hardship.

“The SNP has demonstrated time and time again that we are an effective opposition to the Tories, and will continue to ensure that communities across Scotland have their voice heard.

“If elected, I promise to represent the issues facing our community in Westminster, and to work tirelessly to serve every one of my constituents.”

Commenting on the selection of Miriam, SNP MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Maree Todd added: “Miriam is an inspirational young woman who was a leading light in the YES campaign. She will be a strong voice for Shetland and Orkney in Westminster as well as a breath of fresh air. A bright young local lass keen to improve her community.”