Astonishing choice (John Tulloch)

With Alistair Carmichael at his weakest, I’m astonished the SNP has selected such a weak candidate – a 25-year-old party apparatchik with little experience outside the ‘Westminster bubble’.

Take the other female candidate, Robina Barton (Labour). In stark contrast to Ms Brett, she offers a wealth of life experience and commitment to the community.

From her 2016 election pitch: “After gaining a degree in archaeology and ancient Hebrew, working with homeless people in Glasgow, and a brief spell as a HGV driver, I moved to Shetland for a career in heritage.

“Most recently I coordinated the activities of Shetland Unesco Global Geopark and chaired the Scottish Geoparks Partnership. I live with my husband and my cat Evy and am currently setting up a tourism business. I enjoy adventure sports, reading, dancing and singing. I am secretary of Shetland Heritage Association, secretary of Bressay History Group, vice-chair of Bressay Development Ltd, a member of Shetland Tourism Association, and a hostess for Sound School Up-Helly-A’.

“I was formerly secretary of Climb Shetland, secretary of Sustainable Shetland, trustee of Shetland Arts Development Agency and vice-clerk of the national charity Quaker Homeless Action.”

All other things being equal (i.e. no Indy2 and no national Labour chaos), which of these women would you entrust with protecting Shetland’s interests?

John Tulloch

Lyndon,

Arrochar.