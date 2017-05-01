Astonishing choice (John Tulloch)
With Alistair Carmichael at his weakest, I’m astonished the SNP has selected such a weak candidate – a 25-year-old party apparatchik with little experience outside the ‘Westminster bubble’.
Take the other female candidate, Robina Barton (Labour). In stark contrast to Ms Brett, she offers a wealth of life experience and commitment to the community.
From her 2016 election pitch: “After gaining a degree in archaeology and ancient Hebrew, working with homeless people in Glasgow, and a brief spell as a HGV driver, I moved to Shetland for a career in heritage.
“Most recently I coordinated the activities of Shetland Unesco Global Geopark and chaired the Scottish Geoparks Partnership. I live with my husband and my cat Evy and am currently setting up a tourism business. I enjoy adventure sports, reading, dancing and singing. I am secretary of Shetland Heritage Association, secretary of Bressay History Group, vice-chair of Bressay Development Ltd, a member of Shetland Tourism Association, and a hostess for Sound School Up-Helly-A’.
“I was formerly secretary of Climb Shetland, secretary of Sustainable Shetland, trustee of Shetland Arts Development Agency and vice-clerk of the national charity Quaker Homeless Action.”
All other things being equal (i.e. no Indy2 and no national Labour chaos), which of these women would you entrust with protecting Shetland’s interests?
John Tulloch
Lyndon,
Arrochar.
Jings John, got to disagree with you on this. I think the SNP have the candidate who will win this election hands down. She is going to appeal to all sections of the Shetland community. This has to be a master stroke pulled of by the SNP at this time. Alistair’s popularity at an all time low because of what happened at the last election and his total disregard for the fishing community after Brexit. There will be no tactical vote to save him this time and the non SNP vote will be split four ways so I am afraid the SNP have outplayed everyone with their choice of candidate.
I sincerely hope your candidate does not win, Gordon, an SNP win would be disastrous for Shetland. It would give them the excuse they need to swoop in and steal our oil funds (which they are doing anyway). Shetlanders know better than to vote for SNP, regardless of how pleasant or appealing their candidate is.
As much as I don’t normally agree with Gordon. I have to be honest and say, I agree 100% with his analysis.
The SNP have played this one well. Sometimes we have to trust the younger folks, they can view things in a new light that those of us older can’t see.