2nd May 2017

Virtual future of policing fails to impress community councillors

0 comments, , by , in News, Public Affairs

A document outlining Police Scotland’s 10-year vision for the future left Lerwick community councillors distinctly unimpressed, with none having managed to wade through the masterpiece of “officialese gone mad”.

The councillors were keen not to criticise local police but nonetheless noted there had been no police attendance at the last three community councils and said that police presence might have helped to make the document, entitled Serving a changing Scotland, “real”.

Councillor Stewart Hay was especially scathing of the document, saying that he had found it very difficult to read and engage with. He was staggered at some of the ideas for “virtual” policing.

Mr Hay said: “It is difficult to see how this vision of a virtual police station dealing with similar crimes [as those of today] but with methods of dealing with it that are all virtual will work. It is not convincing at all.

“I would think that the police would like to engage with organisations like this to make this real for us.”

The strategy is illustrated with various fictional scenarios comparing policing in 2016 with 2026, showing how technology and communications will improve the lot of the police officer and streamline the fight against crime.

Community council chairman Jim Anderson said that “in fairness to the local constabulary they have always been very good attenders at this meeting.”

Karen Fraser said that perhaps the police might like to attend and talk the community council through the document as it would be much better explained in a presentation.

AboutPeter Johnson

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as an employed and freelance reporter and editor for a variety of print and broadcast media outlets and as as a freelance photographer and film maker/cameraman. In addition to journalism, I have experience in construction, oil analysis, aquaculture, fisheries, the health service and oral history.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top