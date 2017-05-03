Roads closed as filming starts on Shetland series four

Parts of Lerwick were closed to traffic earlier this week as the cast and crew of popular crime drama Shetland returned to the isles for filming.

Shooting on location in the town took place on Monday and Tuesday. The Lodberries area, where main character Jimmy Perez lives, was the focus of Monday’s filming while the cameras were turned on the area of Commercial Street around Irvine Place on Tuesday.

Television crews were spotted in other locations throughout the isles during the week – including Wester Quarff on Wednesday and many locals had been signed up to appear as extras.

The fourth series of the show, starring Douglas Henshall as detective Jimmy Perez, will feature six 60-minute episodes, the BBC confirmed last summer.

In November the show won two Scottish Baftas for best drama and best television actor and recorded an average viewership of nearly six million over the course of its third season.

The show is inspired by a series of novels by Ann Cleeves and is being produced by ITV Studios and has been shown around the world.