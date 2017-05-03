3rd May 2017

Roads closed as filming starts on Shetland series four

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News

A film crew takes over the area around ‘Jimmy Perez’s house’ on Monday while shooting the fourth series of Shetland. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Parts of Lerwick were closed to traffic earlier this week as the cast and crew of popular crime drama Shetland returned to the isles for filming.

Shooting on location in the town took place on Monday and Tuesday. The Lodberries area, where main character Jimmy Perez lives, was the focus of Monday’s filming while the cameras were turned on the area of Commercial Street around Irvine Place on Tuesday.

Television crews were spotted in other locations throughout the isles during the week – including Wester Quarff on Wednesday and many locals had been signed up to appear as extras.

The fourth series of the show, starring Douglas Henshall as detective Jimmy Perez, will feature six 60-minute episodes, the BBC confirmed last summer.

In November the show won two Scottish Baftas for best drama and best television actor and recorded an average viewership of nearly six million over the course of its third season.

The show is inspired by a series of novels by Ann Cleeves and is being produced by ITV Studios and has been shown around the world.

Tags:
Jimmy Perez
Lodberries
Shetland Crime Drama

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Jimmy Perez, Lodberries and Shetland Crime Drama

Author Cleeves considers killing off Shetland detective Jimmy Perez
Author Cleeves considers killing off Shetland detective Jimmy Perez
10/02/2017
Crime drama Shetland to return for fourth series
Crime drama Shetland to return for fourth series
11/07/2016
Henshall is hoping for another series of Shetland
Henshall is hoping for another series of Shetland
13/03/2016
Piras says she left to escape stalker
Piras says she left to escape stalker
12/07/2015
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top