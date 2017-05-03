3rd May 2017

WATCH: String Sisters confirm Lerwick concert

WATCH: String Sisters confirm Lerwick concert
0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News

International fiddle group The String Sisters will play their only European concert of the season in Lerwick next month.

The band blends Nordic and Celtic tradition and features six of the world’s best fiddlers.

Formed by Shetlander Catriona MacDonald at Celtic Connections almost 20 years ago the String Sisters combines the talents of MacDonald and fiddlers Annbjørg Lien (Norway), Emma Härdelin (Sweden), Liz Carrroll, Liz Knowles (both United States), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Ireland) plus Tore Bruvoll (Norway) on guitar and Scots Dave Milligan on piano, Conrad Molleson on bass and James Mackintosh on percussion.

The String Sisters will be recording their new album at Mareel so will be showcasing some of that new material, and works from their first album, the Grammy-listed Live. The new album will be launched at world music festivals across Europe and North America from October.

The concert takes place on 9th June.

 

Tags:
Catriona MacDonald
Fiddle Music
Mareel
String Sisters

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Catriona MacDonald, Fiddle Music, Mareel and String Sisters

PODCAST: Aly Bain on his passion for food, travel and music
PODCAST: Aly Bain on his passion for food, travel and music
27/04/2017
WATCH: Cultural exchange has love of music at its heart
WATCH: Cultural exchange has love of music at its heart
07/04/2017
WATCH: Vocalists sing their way to young musician of the year title
WATCH: Vocalists sing their way to young musician of the year title
16/03/2017
PODCAST: Kevin Henderson plays Da Foula Reel
PODCAST: Kevin Henderson plays Da Foula Reel
16/03/2017
WATCH: Music festival showcases Shetland’s young talent
WATCH: Music festival showcases Shetland’s young talent
13/03/2017
Leading Scots artist Paterson to exhibit at Bonhoga
Leading Scots artist Paterson to exhibit at Bonhoga
03/03/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top