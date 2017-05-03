WATCH: String Sisters confirm Lerwick concert

International fiddle group The String Sisters will play their only European concert of the season in Lerwick next month.

The band blends Nordic and Celtic tradition and features six of the world’s best fiddlers.

Formed by Shetlander Catriona MacDonald at Celtic Connections almost 20 years ago the String Sisters combines the talents of MacDonald and fiddlers Annbjørg Lien (Norway), Emma Härdelin (Sweden), Liz Carrroll, Liz Knowles (both United States), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Ireland) plus Tore Bruvoll (Norway) on guitar and Scots Dave Milligan on piano, Conrad Molleson on bass and James Mackintosh on percussion.

The String Sisters will be recording their new album at Mareel so will be showcasing some of that new material, and works from their first album, the Grammy-listed Live. The new album will be launched at world music festivals across Europe and North America from October.

The concert takes place on 9th June.