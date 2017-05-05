Acclaimed harpist to perform at isles care centres and hospitals

Following in the footsteps of her musical colleagues, professional harpist Rachel Hair is spending a week travelling across Shetland during May.

She will be bringing live musical performances to patients, residents, children and staff at 10 different care settings across the isles.

Described as “one of the UK’s finest contemporary Celtic harpists and tunesmiths” by Songlines, she will be performing on behalf of Scottish charity Music in Hospitals.

This is the charity’s third annual visit to Shetland, which has once again been made possible thanks to ongoing support from Total E&P UK Limited (TEP UK).

Hair will take her harp, songs and her wide repertoire of Celtic, Scots and traditional music to service users at: North Haven Care Home, Brae; Gilbert Bain Hospital, Lerwick; Edward Thomason House and Taing Support Services, Lerwick; Overtonlea Care Home, Levenwick; Nordalea Care Home, Unst; Isleshavn Care Home, Yell; Montfield Support Services, Lerwick; Wastview Care Home, Walls; Anderson High School ASN Dept, Lerwick; and Walter & Joan Gray Home, Scalloway.

All audience members will be encouraged to enjoy the music in any way they choose; by participating, singing along, making requests, dancing or just sitting back and relaxing. Live music is known to have a highly therapeutic and beneficial impact for people in care; a view that is supported by ongoing research as well as care staff present at the charity’s performances.

Music in Hospitals Scotland chief executive Florence Burke said: “We are thrilled to be back in Shetland again this Spring. Rachel’s tour has been made possible by generous support from TEP UK, supporters of MiH for over 36 years.

“We are hugely proud to be contributing the wealth of musical activity for which these islands are renowned and we look forward to revisiting many of the care settings we have been to in previous years. We wish all audience members wonderful concerts over the coming week.”

Jenny Wink of Total E&P UK added: “I have been fortunate to attend many Music in Hospitals concerts and seen for myself the joy, delight and comfort these talented musicians bring to people living in care residences across north east Scotland.

“I am delighted that Total’s support now extends to the Shetland Islands where music has always played a hugely important part of island life. I’m sure Rachel (Hair) will bring her own unique talent to each performance and will have everyone joining in.”