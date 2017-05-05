Elections, tunes and a busy boat week scheduled
• Voting on the council elections was under way with a fine day perhaps helping usher voters to the ballot box
• The SNP selected Miriam Brett to fight the old Liberal Democrat establishment in the general election
• Parts of Lerwick were closed to traffic as the cast and crew of Shetland returned to the isles for filming
• Woman behind fridge idea is chilled over plans for busiest year yet
• The prospect of industrial action among college lecturers has emerged
• Global Classroom chance down under leaves its mark on pupils
• Walker welcomed at Aith lifeboat station
• Tories ‘shameful’ treatment of fishing industry blasted by SNP
• Town community council has fears over windfarm
• Wide range of events planned for boat festival
• Returning buses should rekindle memories at new classic event
• Read seven pages of weekend coverage from Shetland Folk Festival