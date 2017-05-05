5th May 2017

Elections, tunes and a busy boat week scheduled

Elections, tunes and a busy boat week scheduled
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

• Voting on the council elections was under way with a fine day perhaps helping usher voters to the ballot box

• The SNP selected Miriam Brett to fight the old Liberal Democrat establishment in the general election

• Parts of Lerwick were closed to traffic as the cast and crew of Shetland returned to the isles for filming

• Woman behind fridge idea is chilled over plans for busiest year yet

• The prospect of industrial action among college lecturers has emerged

• Global Classroom chance down under leaves its mark on pupils

• Walker welcomed at Aith lifeboat station

• Tories ‘shameful’ treatment of fishing industry blasted by SNP

• Town community council has fears over windfarm

• Wide range of events planned for boat festival

• Returning buses should rekindle memories at new classic event

• Read seven pages of weekend coverage from Shetland Folk Festival

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top