7th May 2017

Shetland Fudge to expand into former Beervana shop

A celebrated local confectionery business is set to open a second shop in the summer, after taking over the site formerly occupied by Beervana.

Shetland Fudge Company owners Nicola and Magnus Johnston expect the new store to open in June or July. They hope that the business, which is very popular with tourists, can open its second location in the heart of cruise ship season.

After taking the reins of the business in 2014 the young couple have expanded on the services offered by the long-standing local company – which famously won a legal dispute with supermarket giant Asda under previous ownership.

One of the most popular developments has been the children’s chocolate parties offered by Mrs Johnston.

“It’s mental, the amount of feedback we get from those,” she said.

This service will be a key feature of the new premises, with a second member of staff likely to be offering the service which currently only Mrs Johnston can perform.

A kitchen is also being installed in the new premises, while the one in the current shop on the Esplanade will also be kept.

The couple, who only got the keys to the new shop this week, are, however, remaining coy when it comes to details on the shop element of their second store.

“The shape of the shop is to be announced,” Magnus said.

He said that the couple did not want to be “competing against ourselves” and so will be offering services from the new store which will support, and not detract from, the current shop.

Commenting on the premises Mr Johnston said: “We’ll have our own take on it. It will be very different from what Beervana was like.”

