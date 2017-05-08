8th May 2017

Driver admits careless driving after hitting Hillhead bollards

A 26-year-old man whose vehicle collided with railings and concrete bollards on Lerwick’s Hillhead admitted careless driving at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The damaged railings at the Hillhead.

Shaun Irvine, of Undirhoull, Scalloway, pleaded guilty to three charges today. Alongside the charge of careless driving Irvine also admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and struggling violently with a police officer.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said that police discovered the damaged railing and debris from the vehicle at around 1.30am on Saturday morning.

He said: “Very shortly thereafter police officers saw the vehicle heading towards them”.

They stopped the vehicle and conducted a roadside breath test which Irvine failed “quite significantly.”

Irvine was arrested and taken to the police station where his “behaviour was so violent” that further tests “could not be successfully carried out”.

Mr MacKenzie said that it was a “lucky escape in some respects” for Irvine.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client was “stricken with remorse” and had later “apologised to the police station for his behaviour”.

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentence until 5th July for criminal justice social work reports to be prepared.

The sheriff said that he was leaving “all options open” until he saw the reports. Irvine was released from custody in the meantime.

