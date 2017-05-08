No longer a Lib Dem (Dave MacFarlane)
I feel the need to share with you why I won’t be voting for the Liberal Democrats any time soon.
I used to vote Lib Dem but in my mind they have lost their way and forgotten that their purpose is to represent and do what’s best for their constituents.
Both in Westminster and Holyrood they have immersed themselves in the politics and lost sight of us, and what is best for us. In Westminster they went into a coalition government with the Tories, who were and remain totally unrepresentative of the Scottish electorate.
In Holyrood they opposed the minimum pricing of alcohol despite clear evidence that such legislation would benefit the health and wellbeing of a vulnerable section of the population.
They, as Alistair Carmichael ably demonstrated, have a disregard for the truth and an acceptance that in politics such behaviour is acceptable. It’s just not good enough and they do not deserve my vote.
I will be voting for the SNP who I believe represent the best opportunity for a fairer society in Scotland today.
Dave MacFarlane
Foraness,
Sand.
Welcome aboard Dave.
I gave up voting Lib Dem years ago after the North isles Ferry contract was put to tender by the last Labour/Lib Dem coaltion. They claimed it was due to EU rules, but it appears that was a smoke screen. Our fares increased by £150 for a family of 3 to Aberdeen (High season) at that time and have never come down.
P&O only charged islanders low season rates and we enjoyed a 30% discount on the fares, the car AND the cabin. In that way, the subsidies were properly targetted at island residents.
Northlink made us pay the seasonal increments, and only gave a discount on fares and vehicles, charging full price for cabins, despite receiving a subsidy equivalent to £850 for every man, woman and child in the isles!
The man responsible for this has been re-elected several times since, and is now posturing desperately from an isolated corner of Holyrood, climbing on the back of other peoples’ petitions, and bleating SNP Baaaaaaaad at every opportunity, despite doing nothing at all about the increase when he actually had the power to do so!
I’ll leave you to guess who it was!
Maybe David could answer the question that the SNP refuse to. And that is which boats from the Shetland fleet should be scrapped so that we can rejoin the EU and CFP without the Hague agreement?