Funding will pay for sexual abuse charity’s running costs

A charity which provides support to survivors of childhood sexual abuse has received a grant of £21,000.

The funding from The Robertson Trust – which is to be awarded over three years – will cover day to day running expenses and also allow for those accessing the service to attend alternative therapy sessions.

Survivors of Sexual Childhood Abuse Information and Resources (SSCHAIR), the organisation receiving the funds, earlier this year was granted £149,989, over five years, from the Big Lottery Fund to extend support workers’ hours.

A further grant of £11,000 from Survivor Scotland was also awarded earlier this year.

Last summer the charity, which was set up 20 years ago, underwent a revamp. The number of people using the service has grown to more than 20 since then.

Those accessing SSCHAIR’s services are given a forum to discuss their feelings. They receive support to help them deal with social anxieties and overcome trauma.

This latest batch of funding will be directed towards alternative therapies such as reiki, Indian head massage and reflexology.

SSCHAIR already works with some of these therapies and according to liaison worker Laura Herculson they are “already proving beneficial”.

Reacting to the funding grant Miss Herculson said: “We’re delighted to receive £7,000 a year from The Robertson Trust for the next three years.

“With this money, we will be looking to expand the number of private practitioners that we work with as the service continues to grow and develop.”