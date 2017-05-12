12th May 2017

General Election hopefuls urged to support exit from CFP

General Election hopefuls urged to support exit from CFP
1 comment, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News

The UK fishing industry is challenging General Election candidates in coastal communities such as Orkney and Shetland to pledge their support for restoring control of UK waters.

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Bertie Armstrong said they were asking voters in coastal areas to press candidates to sign his organisatin’s pledge and back the important industry.

Mr Armstrong said: “Many candidates have already signed and we are pleased with progress, but it is important particularly in the coastal communities that we secure cross-party political support for our aims.”

Fishermen’s leaders insist that exiting the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) is the only way of end what they term the farcical situation under which the country is forced to give away almost two-thirds of the fish from some of the richest fishing grounds in the world.

Candidates in all 650 parliamentary constituencies have been invited to sign the pledge prior to the election on 8th June.

Mr Armstrong said: “The whole industry, from those who go to sea through the processors to the hauliers, is united behind one simple aim – our coming out of the EU and the CFP.

“Brexit offers us a huge opportunity to re-assert control of our waters and to establish once and for all a sensible, practicable new fisheries management regime.

“We as an industry have repeatedly stated that we will work with the UK and Scottish governments to achieve this, and we hope that candidates will support the prospect of jobs and security for our beleaguered coastal communities by signing this pledge.”

Tags:
Bertie Armstrong
Brexit
Common Fisheries Policy
General Election
Scottish Fishermen's Association

AboutJim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

One comment

  1. Robert Smith

    Goes without saying.
    Robert Smith
    UKIP

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Bertie Armstrong, Brexit, Common Fisheries Policy, General Election and Scottish Fishermen's Association

No longer a Lib Dem (Dave MacFarlane)
No longer a Lib Dem (Dave MacFarlane)
08/05/2017
Miriam Brett to stand for SNP in general election
Miriam Brett to stand for SNP in general election
30/04/2017
Political row turns focus on ‘damaging’ fisheries policy
Political row turns focus on ‘damaging’ fisheries policy
28/04/2017
Barton to stand again
Barton to stand again
27/04/2017
Tories choose their candidate to fight North Isles seat
Tories choose their candidate to fight North Isles seat
26/04/2017
Shetland SNP’s McGregor says party will be ready for snap election
Shetland SNP’s McGregor says party will be ready for snap election
18/04/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top