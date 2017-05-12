A new council and a forensic victory for rape victims
by Shetland Times
• Tribute is paid to political efforts of Gary Robinson, who was voted out in the council elections
• Read our extensive council election coverage
• Rape victims will no longer have to travel to the mainland for forensic examinations
• Mind Your Head is given major funding boost
• Talented teenager helps raise awareness of mental health in the isles
• Twenty months in jail for man who ran in front of moving car
• Tory candidate agrees there are ‘complex reasons’ for foodbanks
• Read the latest agricultural news in Landwise
• First World War experiences brought to life as pupils put on powerful show
• Hillswick wildlife centre owners appeal for help with running costs