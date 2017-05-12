12th May 2017

A new council and a forensic victory for rape victims

• Tribute is paid to political efforts of Gary Robinson, who was voted out in the council elections

• Read our extensive council election coverage

• Rape victims will no longer have to travel to the mainland for forensic examinations

• Mind Your Head is given major funding boost

• Talented teenager helps raise awareness of mental health in the isles

• Twenty months in jail for man who ran in front of moving car

• Tory candidate agrees there are ‘complex reasons’ for foodbanks

• Read the latest agricultural news in Landwise

• First World War experiences brought to life as pupils put on powerful show

• Hillswick wildlife centre owners appeal for help with running costs

