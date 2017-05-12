12th May 2017

Positively negative (Alistair Christie-Henry)

by

Last Monday the SNP candidate for Orkney and Shetland was quoted in the local press as promising a “positive and engaging” campaign.

On Tuesday one of her most prominent local campaigners was e-mailing people with a link to her fundraising page. In his e-mail he states that the SNP are “up against … a Fib/Dem Candidate in ‘LIAR’ Carmichael who while having few foot soldiers here is surprisingly well funded and like in the past will probably rely on Fib/Dem 5th Columnists as they did in the past. These people have demonstrated that they are the lowest of the low …”

If this is the nationalists’ idea of a positive and engaging campaign then we can only wonder what it will be like if they decide to go negative.

Alistair Christie-Henry
South Beosetter,
Bressay.

Alistair Carmichael
SNP

