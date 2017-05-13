New Catholic priest for St Margaret’s

A trained archaeologist who spent much of his childhood in Lerwick will return to the town a Catholic priest at St Margaret’s Church.

Ambrose Flavell spent his early childhood at the Meteorological Observatory at Upper Sound and was educated at Bell’s Brae Primary School.

He went on to read archaeology at Edinburgh Universty before becomeing a Benedictine monk at Pluscarden Abbey, Moray in 1986.

Fr Ambrose has spent much of his monastic life abroad. For 16 years he helped set up a monastery in Ghana, West Africa, and also spent three years in Rome as Procurator General of the Subiaco Benedictine Congregation.

He returned to Scotland in Novemberlast year and has been spending the past six months as assistant priest at Aberdeen Cathedral. He will arrive in Shetland on Friday 2 June.