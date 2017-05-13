Vandals strike at Sound Primary School

Plant pots were smashed and flowerbeds damaged by vandals at Sound Primary School in Lerwick – upsetting pupils and staff.

The damage occurred between the school closing on Friday 5th May and reopening on Monday 8th. Police are appealing for witnesses

PC Rachel Branney said: “This incident has obviously caused disappointment to those who attend the school, in particular the children and staff who tend to the plants. Police are currently appealing for any witnesses who may be able to provide information as to how this damaged occurred to contact police on 101.”

Head Teacher Ann-Marie Angus said: “Our pupils, staff and parents work hard to improve the school environment. Our pupils enjoy outdoor learning and take pride in their environment.

“It is disappointing that such a mindless act of vandalism has taken place.”