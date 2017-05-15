15th May 2017

Athletes star in North District track and field championships

A group of Shetland athletes brought back a record haul of medals from the Scottish North District Track and Field Championships in Inverness at the weekend.

Seumas MacKay was in record-breaking form. Photo: Kevin Jones

Katie Dinwoodie took back gold medals from the 100m, 200m and 300m. Photo: Kevin Jones

Among a huge number of personal bests the two stand-out achievements were by Seamas Mackay and Katie Dinwoodie.

Mackay set a new Shetland senior record and championship best while winning gold in the under-17 men’s 800 metres in a time of one minute 57.27 seconds.

Dinwoodie won three gold medals in the under-15 girls’ 100m, 200m and 300m. The times were 12.82, 25.98 and 42.68 seconds, the latter two championship best performances.

In all the 38 athletes who took part in the Friday and Saturday action won 52 medals – 18 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze.

