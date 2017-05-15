15th May 2017

Health board suffers ‘no direct impact’ from cyber attack

Health board suffers ‘no direct impact’ from cyber attack
0 comments, , by , in News

NHS Shetland has suffered no direct impact on its IT systems following the world wide cyber attack on Friday.

Thirteen Scottish health boards have been affected by the ransomware attack, which led to cancelled procedures and abandoned appointments in various parts of the country.

But the local health authority says its systems have not been attacked. That means there has been no loss of personal data, nor are there any changes to planned clinical services.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said: “I would like to acknowledge our IT staff who have worked hard over the weekend to ensure our systems remain appropriately protected. We also have a number of contingency arrangements in place to help keep systems safe.

“These should not impact on service users in any way, however if anyone does experience any disruption we would ask for them to bear with us as we continue to work through the security measures.
“We will provide a public update should the situation change.”

Tags:
NHS Shetland

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about NHS Shetland

Double blow for mental health service as two psychiatric doctors quit NHS Shetland
Double blow for mental health service as two psychiatric doctors quit NHS Shetland
11/05/2017
Alternative plans are being explored over patient travel
Alternative plans are being explored over patient travel
18/04/2017
Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
18/04/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top