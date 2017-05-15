Health board suffers ‘no direct impact’ from cyber attack

NHS Shetland has suffered no direct impact on its IT systems following the world wide cyber attack on Friday.

Thirteen Scottish health boards have been affected by the ransomware attack, which led to cancelled procedures and abandoned appointments in various parts of the country.

But the local health authority says its systems have not been attacked. That means there has been no loss of personal data, nor are there any changes to planned clinical services.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said: “I would like to acknowledge our IT staff who have worked hard over the weekend to ensure our systems remain appropriately protected. We also have a number of contingency arrangements in place to help keep systems safe.

“These should not impact on service users in any way, however if anyone does experience any disruption we would ask for them to bear with us as we continue to work through the security measures.

“We will provide a public update should the situation change.”