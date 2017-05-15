Unacceptable language (Iain Malcolmson)

I write in response to the letter from Alistair Christie-Henry.

As the convener of the Shetland SNP branch, I can confirm that this email was sent from a personal account. Critically, it is not an official SNP correspondence and not representative of the views of the branch. The language used in this email was unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Of course, we believe that the conduct and the voting record of our current MP should be held to account. However, the SNP in Shetland will continue with a positive campaign in this General Election, which concentrates on the issues that really matter to the people of Orkney and Shetland.

Iain Malcolmson

Convener, Shetland SNP

Main Street,

Scalloway.