18th May 2017

Orgy of Tory bashing (Gordon Harmer)

On Tuesday night I watched the Miriam and Mhairi show on the internet, which was billed as “an informal question-and-answer session … to outline the case that their party is best placed to oppose the Tories’ spending cuts, welfare reform and plans for a hard Brexit”.

Nowhere in this put on SNP show did they outline the case mentioned above. What they did all night was slag off the Tories and Alistair Carmichael.

There were no proposals on how to protect the Shetland fishing industry, nothing on ferry fares, nothing on how to soften the savage cuts to the councils budget by the Scottish government.

The night started as it meant to go on with a question from Jonathan Wills on why the Prime Minister called an election. From then on it was Tory baaad, Tory baaad, Alistair Carmichael baaaad.

Mhairi started the show rolling by answering Jonathan’s question on why the election was called. She answered by claiming the Tories wanted so much power that Teresa May wanted to run a dictatorship. I wonder where that scenario came from; it wouldn’t be the SNP in Holyrood would it?

After struggling to watch this hate-filled anti-Tory rant to its conclusion I came away totally bamboozled and no wiser as to just what Miriam will do for Shetland and Shetlanders if she is successful.

All I can say after a wasted evening listening to this anti-Tory, anti-Carmichael rant is beware Shetland, you have a classic wolf in sheep’s clothing situation here.

None of the positive campaigning advocated by Miriam was evident here. Instead Miriam, Mhairi and the audience concentrated on a totally negative Tory bashing orgy, probably because there is nothing positive to say about the last 10 years of SNP rule.

Gordon Harmer
Bayswater,
Brae.

  1. John Tulloch

    Smoke, mirrors and humbug – ‘in ‘spades’!

    Not a clue about the fishing or anything else that counts to Shetlanders – not, even, the ferry fares issue.

    This comes of having no experience outside the “Westminster Bubble”. The evidence was there for all to see.

    Reply
    • Graham Fleming

      Mr harmer has to be applauded for noticing the SNP empty rhetoric over the tory party – whose behaviour has been going on long enough – 300 years I believe.Its time the talking stopped from the Scottish government and get the Conservative party properly proscribed as a criminal front ,having no respect for international law whatsoever. Is it little wonder this septic isle run by them wants away from mainstream Europe.

      Reply

