18th May 2017

WATCH: Sheepdog Nan lifted to safety by coastguard after Unst cliff plunge

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Willie and Belle Spence and Nan with the coastguard team. Jordan Johnson is second from the left. Photo: Dave Sweeney

Shetland Coastguard officers abseiled down a 90-foot cliff bank in Unst – to rescue a sheepdog that had plunged over the edge.
The two-year-old animal, Nan, survived the fall on Tuesday and was none the worse for her adventure after being lifted to safety.

She was brought back to the top by crew members who had to perform a rope rescue, abseiling down the banks at the Nev near Clibberswick to retrieve her.

Coastguard man Jordan Johnson was lowered over the cliff to rescue Nan.

The Baltasound Coastguard rescue team received the call at about 4pm.

Owner Willie Spence and his wife Belle had been out for a walk when Nan saw a rabbit and chased after it.

Belle said that Nan, who she described as “very playful and friendly” became excited and ran straight over the banks.

After realising what was about to happen Willie “couldn’t get his whistle out fast enough” but it was too late to stop Nan going over the sheer drop.

Belle, who is known to many as the organiser of the Shetland Relay for Life, said: “We had a job seeing her because she was in a long narrow geo. We went one each side. She went into the water and swam on to a rock, then went back under the cliff. It looked as if she wasn’t injured, but she was howling. It was heartbreaking.”

She said it would not have been safe to attempt to rescue Nan themselves. “We were devastated. We didn’t know how on earth we’d get her out. It was awful.”

Willie and Belle tried to keep Nan calm by shouting and talking to her.

Fortunately, Belle had two mobile phones with her, having just bought a new one, and was able to raise the alarm.

The cliff rescue team was assembled with crew members from various locations in Shetland. They used the episode as a training exercise but managed to lift Nan to the surface unharmed.

Rope rescue technician Jordan Johnson went over the cliff edge to approximately 30 metres down to make the rescue.

Belle said: “It took six hours in total but we got a good insight into a cliff rescue using a pulley and ropes.”

 

 

Nan was coaxed into a basket and after she was hauled back up Belle said: “She was just delighted and seemed to go to all the men to thank them.

“We can’t thank the coastguard enough”.

Willie said he was overwhelmed to be reunited with his beloved dog which was given to him as a retirement present. He is training Nan to be a sheepdog.

Senior coastguard operations officer Dave Sweeney praised the rescue team for conducting a “textbook rope rescue”.

“While rope rescue incidents are not common in Shetland, coastguard rescue teams around Shetland are trained to deal with such incidents, providing the local community with a vital emergency response,” he added.

Video and photos taken by Dave Sweeney.

Tags:
Cliff Rescue
Sheepdog
Shetland coastguard
Unst

AboutRosalind Griffiths

I am a Shetland Times reporter covering news, including health stories, and features. I have been in Shetland for more than 30 years.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Cliff Rescue, Sheepdog, Shetland coastguard and Unst

Youth production looks at The Great War through poetry
Youth production looks at The Great War through poetry
06/05/2017
Last orders for Valhalla Brewery owner
Last orders for Valhalla Brewery owner
06/04/2017
Belmont House in Unst given £87,000 boost
Belmont House in Unst given £87,000 boost
30/03/2017
WATCH: Memorial unveiled in Unst for 31 submariners killed in 1917
WATCH: Memorial unveiled in Unst for 31 submariners killed in 1917
14/03/2017
Unst power cut
Unst power cut
04/02/2017
Harbour rescue
Harbour rescue
30/01/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top