19th May 2017

How exactly did he help? (Ouaine Bain)

1 comment, , by , in Readers' Views

Alistair Carmichael says voters can trust him to defend the interests of the Northern Isles. So how, exactly, did his votes in parliament for the bedroom tax, for increasing VAT to 20 per cent, and for privatising the postal service, help our interests?

Ouaine Bain
Levenwick.

Tags:
Alistair Carmichael
Northern Isles
Ouaine Bain

One comment

  1. Gordon Harmer

    Not being a Lib Dem supporter myself, I hate the negative comments about Alistair Carmichael who was / is a first class constituency MP. For all of his faults there are thousands of Orkadians and Shetlanders who owe him a debt of gratitude for his help in constituency matters. I for one have personal experience of this, Alistair tirelessly fought my battle with a government department for three years through to its conclusion. His advice and help was second to none, his staff in the Lerwick office reflect that attitude. Its such a pity that only negative and personal attacks seem to be the order of the day. What really boils my blood is the political corner that most of these vitriolic statements originate from; throwing stones and living in glass houses comes to mind.

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Alistair Carmichael, Northern Isles and Ouaine Bain

SNP’s Miriam and Mhairi show packs out the museum twice
SNP’s Miriam and Mhairi show packs out the museum twice
18/05/2017
Carmichael: Regulating cannabis would take it out of criminals’ control
Carmichael: Regulating cannabis would take it out of criminals’ control
14/05/2017
Positively negative (Alistair Christie-Henry)
Positively negative (Alistair Christie-Henry)
12/05/2017
No longer a Lib Dem (Dave MacFarlane)
No longer a Lib Dem (Dave MacFarlane)
08/05/2017
Case for Scottish independence ‘increasingly feeble’, says Carmichael
Case for Scottish independence ‘increasingly feeble’, says Carmichael
29/03/2017
Trump state visit makes UK look ‘desperate and craven’, says Carmichael
Trump state visit makes UK look ‘desperate and craven’, says Carmichael
21/02/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top