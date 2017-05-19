How exactly did he help? (Ouaine Bain)
Alistair Carmichael says voters can trust him to defend the interests of the Northern Isles. So how, exactly, did his votes in parliament for the bedroom tax, for increasing VAT to 20 per cent, and for privatising the postal service, help our interests?
Ouaine Bain
Levenwick.
Not being a Lib Dem supporter myself, I hate the negative comments about Alistair Carmichael who was / is a first class constituency MP. For all of his faults there are thousands of Orkadians and Shetlanders who owe him a debt of gratitude for his help in constituency matters. I for one have personal experience of this, Alistair tirelessly fought my battle with a government department for three years through to its conclusion. His advice and help was second to none, his staff in the Lerwick office reflect that attitude. Its such a pity that only negative and personal attacks seem to be the order of the day. What really boils my blood is the political corner that most of these vitriolic statements originate from; throwing stones and living in glass houses comes to mind.