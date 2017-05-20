Lifesaving equipment installed on sail training ship Swan

The Swan Trust is the latest to team up with Scottish Charity Lucky2BHere to have a defibrillator installed onboard its sail training vessel the Swan.

The local Lucky2BHere team, headed by Niall Bristow, presented the defibrillator to the Swan Trust in an official hand-over, which was followed by a comprehensive training course for local volunteers and crew members delivered at the Lerwick Boating Club.

Lucky2Bhere was established in 2007 by Ross Cowie who had experienced a cardiac arrest and was lucky in that an ambulance was nearby on the evening of the arrest and was able to use lifesaving equipment in their possession.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association made a contribution towards the installation of the defibrillator for the Swan and Lucky2BHere was particularly supportive of getting one onboard, recognising the variety of people catered for during its busy sailing season.

Trust chairman David Goodlad said: “The Swan‘s voyages see her travelling miles from landfall and emergency services so having this lifesaving piece of equipment onboard is a critical addition to our safety systems and ensures we are well equipped to respond quickly to cardiac arrest.”

The Swan regularly attends many public events so the defibrillator will be on hand at various locations around Shetland and wherever she travels in Scandinavia and Europe.

This summer, trips include school and private charters, cadet training, youth sail training adventures, boat festivals and cruises to Orkney and Norway’s western coastline.