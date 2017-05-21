21st May 2017

Mighty Molloy stars in Madrid mauling at Gilbertson Park

Spurs with the Madrid Cup following their 7-1 victory over Celtic at Gilbertson Park. Back (from left): Josh Carroll, Robbie Carbry, Nathan McDonald, Sam Maver, Dominic Mann, Lewis Kay, Ewan Stewart, Joe Kay, Andrew Flett, Scott Morrison, Arron Peart. Front: Sam Goudie, Lewis Harkness, Grant Wood, Connor Grant, Ryan Thomason, Paul Molloy, James Johnston, Sam Ward, David Mann and Cameron Gibbs. Photo: Kevin Jones

Spurs striker Paul Molloy was irresistible as his side thrashed Celtic 7-1 in yesterday’s Madrid Cup final at Gilbertson Park.

He scored four times and set up another as Spurs retained the trophy after one of the most one-sided finals for many a year.

Spurs’ Paul Molloy (on ground) scores the first of his goals. Photo: Kevin Jones

With almost quarter of an hour gone Molloy got his name on the scoresheet for the first time. After Celtic lost possession he took the ball past a defender to the byline, cut back inside on to his left foot and rifled past Celtic keeper Keane Haynes.

In the 29th minute Celtic again lost possession in their own half. This time Molloy strode forward, shrugging off a couple of challenges before beating Haynes in style.

Eight minutes into the second half the game was more or less over when Molloy completed his hat trick. This time, following a good passing move down the right, he received the ball, dribbled past a couple of defenders and gleefully knocked the ball home from the narrowest of angles.

The game had barely restarted when it became 4-0. Molloy was the provider this time, winning the ball and taking it to the byline before cutting it back for subsitute Sam Maver to fire home.

Celtic’s Joel Bradley (number four) heads home his team’s consolation goal. Photo: Kevin Jones

Celtic managed a chance when substitute Thorfinn Craigie shot narrowly wide, but Spurs went straight to the other end and won a penalty when Maver was taken down. Up stepped left back Joe Kay to make no mistake for 5-0.

Celtic finally managed to pull one back with about 20 minutes left, and the identity of the scorer was no real surprise. Centre half Joel Bradley, easily his side’s best player, came up for a corner and directed a fine header into the net past Spurs keeper Grant Wood.

The goal only signalled more pressure from Spurs, however. Two minutes later Celtic were once more dispossessed in midfield and the ball again found Molloy. He powered through, holding off two challenges before blasting the ball past Haynes for 6-1.

With about 13 minutes left Molloy was substituted by Dominic Mann. Following another excellent Spurs move down the left, with Nathan McDonald and Maver both involved, the ball broke to Mann and he lashed it into the net to make the score 7-1.

After the match Spurs captain Sam Ward received the trophy from Scott Uren of competition sponsors G&S Flooring.

• For full report and photos, see The Shetland Times on Friday.

